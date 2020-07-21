NASA Warning! Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Approaching

We get these warnings now and then. It's a good idea to pay attention to them, but there is not much we can do about it when it finally does happen.

Because 2020 sucks as much as it does, I tend to pay a bit more attention when NASA issues a warning.

This time NASA is warning a massive asteroid is approaching the Earth that will cross the planet on July 24.

Notice it said "cross" not SLAM INTO. But it will be close.

The asteroid does not have a sexy name. Maybe we should give it one. They named it “Asteroid 2020 ND.” GEE, that one's going to get stuck in my head.

This is one that has also been classified among Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHA) by the space agency. What that mans is it could threaten and harm the planet while passing a close distance from it. I'm not sure what they mean by that. Sounds like they might just be covering all of their bases.

This rock is not alone. Two other asteroids 2016 DY30 and 2020 ME3 - love those sexy names they give these things - passed by us on July 19th. Did anyone tell you about that? I didn't hear anything. This is information we need to know, don't you think?