Kanye: ‘Kim Tried To Lock Me Up After Campaign Event’

Kanye West, new Wyoming resident, rapper, and apparent presidential candidate, went on a Twitter rant Monday night to talk about his Sunday campaign rally. Apparently some of what he said has caused a strain between him and his wife Kim Kardashian.

Kayne just submitted signatures to be on the Illinois ballot. Four minutes ahead of the deadline.

On Twitter he seemed to be reaching out to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, and said he feels that he could end up getting “locked up like Mandela.” That seemed to be a reference to Nelson Mandela.

All of this seemed to come as a result of his emotional rambling during his campaign event where he spoke ill of Harriet Tubman and became tearful when he spoke about his mother wanting to abort him.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?” Kayne was in tears as he spoke.

Later Monday night, West was on Twitter writing, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

The reports are that Kim Kardashian West is "furious" at her husband for claiming that they considered terminating Kardashian's first pregnancy, which was their daughter.