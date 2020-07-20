Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/17/20-7/20/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Cornett -- driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession, careless driving, hold for probation and parole
- Jacob Crowe -- public intoxication prohibited
- William Davis -- driving while under the influence
- Sean Diekemper -- criminal warrant
- Russell Frerichs -- criminal warrant
- Justin Gonzalez -- criminal warrant
- Tyler Green -- courtesy hold
- Sean Griffin -- failure to comply
- Jonathan Harris -- wrongful taking/disposing of property
- Cynthia Herman -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Alexander Higby -- methamphetamine possession
- Charles Hoffschneider -- failure to comply
- Benjamin Kinghorn -- failure to comply, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession
- Steve Knox -- interference, failure to appear, criminal warrant
- Matthew Mikalowsky -- public intoxication
- Jon Mockensturm -- failure to appear, failure to comply
- Christian Peek -- attempt to elude, traffic signal violation, reckless driving, larceny
- Donald Ramsour -- interference, methamphetamine possession, driver's license, registration violation, auto insurance violation
- John Ray -- hold for WSP
- Donald Smith -- criminal warrant
- Eugene Tayborn -- NCIC hit
- Christina Weber -- failure to comply
- Ana Ybarra -- serve jail time