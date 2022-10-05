Natrona County Arrest Log (10/3/22 – 10/5/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Earl Case -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm

Lucas Daniels -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Antonio Deniz-Guitron -- Immigration Hold

Suzanna Enriquez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form >.3 Grams, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Shcedule I or II, Possess Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance x3

Sarah Faust -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked

Johny Fields -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - Under $1,000, Urinating Or Defecating in Public, Burglary; Vehicle

Richard Horton -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Elijah Hunt -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Evelio-Osvely Jimenez-Galicia -- Careless Driving 1st Offense, One-Way Roadway and Rotary Traffic, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Valid Drivers License, Immigration Hold

Misty Johnson -- Burglary; Building, Criminal Entry

Adam Kibler -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Miles Lange -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Alfred Martinez -- Hold for probation and Parole, Hold for CAC

David Owyhee -- Hold for Probation and Parole

Brent Sanborn -- Serve Jail Time

Adriana Sanchez -- Criminal Warrant

David Smith -- Trespassing

David Strong -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jack Taber -- Fail to Comply

Isaac Whitaker -- Escape: Arrest or Charge for Crime

Daniel Wiseman -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Erica Woodford -- Fail to Comply

