Natrona County Arrest Log (10/3/22 – 10/5/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Earl Case -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm
- Lucas Daniels -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Antonio Deniz-Guitron -- Immigration Hold
- Suzanna Enriquez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form >.3 Grams, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Shcedule I or II, Possess Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance x3
- Sarah Faust -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked
- Johny Fields -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - Under $1,000, Urinating Or Defecating in Public, Burglary; Vehicle
- Richard Horton -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Elijah Hunt -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Evelio-Osvely Jimenez-Galicia -- Careless Driving 1st Offense, One-Way Roadway and Rotary Traffic, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Valid Drivers License, Immigration Hold
- Misty Johnson -- Burglary; Building, Criminal Entry
- Adam Kibler -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Miles Lange -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Alfred Martinez -- Hold for probation and Parole, Hold for CAC
- David Owyhee -- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brent Sanborn -- Serve Jail Time
- Adriana Sanchez -- Criminal Warrant
- David Smith -- Trespassing
- David Strong -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jack Taber -- Fail to Comply
- Isaac Whitaker -- Escape: Arrest or Charge for Crime
- Daniel Wiseman -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Erica Woodford -- Fail to Comply
A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident"
Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.