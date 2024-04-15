Natrona County Arrest Log (4/12/24 – 4/15/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Carlos Harris, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- Stephen Swingle, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jonathon Davisson, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Erin Kampa, 42 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center
- Kevin Johnson, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Marc Lowe, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- William Varney, 56 - Attempt to Elude, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Christopher Addison, 45 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply
- Autum Gomez, 33 - Resisting Arrest, Marijuana - Possession, Prohibited Downtown - Skateboards
- Kaij Mayer, 32 - Violate Protection Order, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Ethan Adams, 18 - County Warrant
- John Hubbard, 43 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Criminal Warrant
- Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Julia Deshaw, 55 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Take Controlled Substance or Liquor Into Jail, Failure to Appear
- David Martinez, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City
- Audrelia Jenkins, 37 - Public Intoxication
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Alexander Cochran, 26 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Jeffery Huffman, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Shai Reynolds, 19 - DWUI, MIP - Alcohol
- Gregory Tyson, 50 - Failure to Appear
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
- Francisco Sosa, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Gerald Finch, 55 - Public Intoxication
- Conor Mead, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Edwin Mares, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Hold for Probation and Parole
- Craig Wade, 64 - Failure to Appear
- Cody Urbanski, 27 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Stop Before Emerging From Alley, Obey Traffic Control Device
- Lita King, 19 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Christine Jelsma, 37 - Driver's License - Display/Possess a Cancelled, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Turning - Signal Required 100 ft Before Turn
- Jonathan Jelsma, 37 - Interfere With Peace Officer
