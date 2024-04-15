Natrona County Arrest Log (4/12/24 – 4/15/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Carlos Harris, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Stephen Swingle, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jonathon Davisson, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Erin Kampa, 42 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Kevin Johnson, 58 - Failure to Comply

Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Comply

Marc Lowe, 22 - Serve Jail Time

William Varney, 56 - Attempt to Elude, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Christopher Addison, 45 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply

Autum Gomez, 33 - Resisting Arrest, Marijuana - Possession, Prohibited Downtown - Skateboards

Kaij Mayer, 32 - Violate Protection Order, Interfere With Peace Officer

Ethan Adams, 18 - County Warrant

John Hubbard, 43 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Criminal Warrant

Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Failure to Comply

Julia Deshaw, 55 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Take Controlled Substance or Liquor Into Jail, Failure to Appear

David Martinez, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City

Audrelia Jenkins, 37 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

Alexander Cochran, 26 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Jeffery Huffman, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Shai Reynolds, 19 - DWUI, MIP - Alcohol

Gregory Tyson, 50 - Failure to Appear

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

Francisco Sosa, 28 - Public Intoxication

Gerald Finch, 55 - Public Intoxication

Conor Mead, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Edwin Mares, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Hold for Probation and Parole

Craig Wade, 64 - Failure to Appear

Cody Urbanski, 27 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Stop Before Emerging From Alley, Obey Traffic Control Device

Lita King, 19 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Christine Jelsma, 37 - Driver's License - Display/Possess a Cancelled, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Turning - Signal Required 100 ft Before Turn

Jonathan Jelsma, 37 - Interfere With Peace Officer

