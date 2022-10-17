Natrona County Arrest Log (10/13/22 – 10/17/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tyson Atene -- Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Dominque Babcock -- DUS - Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im
- Kaelube Carpenter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Trevor Cecchettini -- Fail to Appear
- Dempsey Champion-Stucker -- Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Dewitt -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Crystal Dresser -- Aggravated Assault
- Brian Gilbert -- Fail to Comply
- Gabriel Gonzales -- Fail to Appear x2
- Jorge Herrera-Herrera -- Larceny
- Noelia Herrera-Mares -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere With/Hinder/F, Criminal Warrant
- Zoey Hicks -- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices R, DUS - Drive While License Suspended/Revoked
- Cody Hill -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Antonio Johnson -- Fail to Appear
- Ronald Knapp -- Marijuana-Possession
- Kailee Laster -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Lindsay Lossner -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Donald McIntosh -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Gade Oldaker -- Criminal Warrant
- Gilberto Ortiz -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x3
- Kavan Peppersack -- Fail to Comply
- Johnathan Perry -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Brianna Reed -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - Under $1,000
- Kevin Ridl -- Criminal Warrant
- Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing
- Ronnell Robertson -- Conspire to Commit Felony, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule V
- Coretta Rodabaugh -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Leland Rohn -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply
- Tracy Shelley -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Keith Sines -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Criminal Warrant x3, Fail to Appear
- Joshua Smith-Dickerman -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Jaidee St John -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Theft - Under $1,000, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Alicia Turner -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant
- Margarita Villa -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Nathan Vollan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Calvin Warren -- Fail to Appear x2
- Brandon Watson -- Criminal Warrant x2
- Alissa Yellowrobe -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Michael Young -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
