Natrona County Arrest Log (10/13/22 – 10/17/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tyson Atene -- Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Dominque Babcock -- DUS - Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im

Kaelube Carpenter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Trevor Cecchettini -- Fail to Appear

Dempsey Champion-Stucker -- Serve Jail Time

Daniel Dewitt -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Crystal Dresser -- Aggravated Assault

Brian Gilbert -- Fail to Comply

Gabriel Gonzales -- Fail to Appear x2

Jorge Herrera-Herrera -- Larceny

Noelia Herrera-Mares -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere With/Hinder/F, Criminal Warrant

Zoey Hicks -- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices R, DUS - Drive While License Suspended/Revoked

Cody Hill -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Antonio Johnson -- Fail to Appear

Ronald Knapp -- Marijuana-Possession

Kailee Laster -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Lindsay Lossner -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Donald McIntosh -- Hold for probation and Parole

Gade Oldaker -- Criminal Warrant

Gilberto Ortiz -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x3

Kavan Peppersack -- Fail to Comply

Johnathan Perry -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Brianna Reed -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - Under $1,000

Kevin Ridl -- Criminal Warrant

Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing

Ronnell Robertson -- Conspire to Commit Felony, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule V

Coretta Rodabaugh -- Hold for probation and Parole

Leland Rohn -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply

Tracy Shelley -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Keith Sines -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Criminal Warrant x3, Fail to Appear

Joshua Smith-Dickerman -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jaidee St John -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Theft - Under $1,000, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Alicia Turner -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant

Margarita Villa -- District Court Bench Warrant

Nathan Vollan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Calvin Warren -- Fail to Appear x2

Brandon Watson -- Criminal Warrant x2

Alissa Yellowrobe -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Michael Young -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

