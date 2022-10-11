Natrona County Arrest Log (10/5/22 – 10/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeremy Bansept -- Serve Jail Time x2
- Barry Barrera -- Contract Hold/billing
- Theodore Bell -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Jason Deal -- Fail to Appear
- Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Alexander Galvez -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Open Container - Possess/Consume in a Vehicle
- Johnathan Gorman -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Operating, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Victoria Jorgenson -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Cody Kastner -- Serve Jail Time
- Jarrett Kellch -- Serve Jail Time
- Chandra Lafferty -- Serve Jail Time, Hold For Circuit Court, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robert Lucas -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Tashina Morgan -- Fail to Comply
- Roger Peters -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing
- Nathan Schrader -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
- Veronica Spotted Elk -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Fail to Comply
- James Stewart -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Zachary Stott -- Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II -, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III x2, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Kayla Tamblyn -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
- Christopher Tobin -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams
- Nathan Vollan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Theft of Services
- Brenden Westbrook -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Allen Whiteplume -- Criminal Warrant
- Steven Williams -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Christopher Young Jones -- Hold for Probation and Parole
