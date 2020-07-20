Here Is A List of Casper Stores That Now Require Face Masks For Customers

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the everyday way of life in many different aspects. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, several businesses and retail chain stores are now requiring facial covering for all customers that enter their locations here in Casper. Here is a list of those stores.

This list will be updated as more local stores and businesses participate.

*It is worth noting that while posted to each businesses website and/or on signage at each individual location, some stores haven't begun actually enforcing the face mask policy yet.*