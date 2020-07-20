How Does Wyoming Pronounce ‘Via’? [POLL]

Here in the Cowboy State, I don't think we have our own distinct accent, so to speak, but we do have a tendency to pronounce words a little differently than other regions.

For example, in the 18 years I've been back in Wyoming, I've noticed the majority of folks here see soda instead of pop. I've also noticed, instead of doing donuts (or burning rubber doing circles in your vehicle), a lot of people out here call it spinning cookies.

My friend Réne Grogan pointed out to me that I say the word via weird. Actually, she I said I say it wrong.

According to Merriam-Webster, saying it as "vi-e" (with a long I) and "ve-a" (with a long E) are both correct. Personally, I use both. It just depends on what my brain tells me to say in the moment.

So the question is: