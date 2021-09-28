Get our free mobile app

The American Song 2021 is an initiative created by MakeMusic.org.

The goal is to capture the stories and experiences of ordinary people from around the country. 50 songwriters from across the United States are randomly paired with one person from every state.

On the morning of June 21, Make Music Day, each songwriter video chatted with one interviewee for an hour. They then create a song (both music and lyrics) about that person and perform it for them 24 hours later.

Totally unknown to me, my husband was picked to be the person interviewed from Wyoming.

He was paired with Wyatt Edmondson, a Nashville songwriter, who is known for his storytelling through song, and despite pressure to "be commercial" Wyatt strives to create music that feels good to him, without trying to follow anybody’s rules.

After talking with my husband about his life as a 5th generation Wyomingite as a father of 5 children he wrote a song called "Code of the West".

Here's the video of Wyatt singing it for my husband and me for the first time.

I tried to hold it together, but hearing him sing about my husband as a father put me over the edge...so I apologize for my tears.

Having this song to play for our kids, and keep will be a precious memory for us.

Drew and I were able to talk to Wyatt and he said that he was actually so please with how the song turned out that he plans to include it in his next album.

How cool is that?

In total there are 50 songs that were created as part of the American Song Initiative. I thought I would share with you the one created for Montana.

You can find all 50 videos/songs by following this link.

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen

