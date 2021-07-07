Natrona County Arrest Log (6/30/21 – 7/7/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Austen Bagner -- Fail to Comply

Joel Barr -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Melissa Bearden -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Zachary Borden -- Fail to Comply, Interference W/PO, Criminal Warrant

Travis Bougie -- Contract Hold/billing

Jeryell Brigance -- Serve Jail Time

Jason Collins -- Fail to Comply x2

Candice Cordova-Ponce -- Criminal Warrant

Destiny Davis -- Fail to Comply

Phillip Diekemper -- Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Bond Revocation

Justo Diaz -- Fail to Comply

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ronald Fox -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Drive Vehicle W/I Single Lane

Jeremiah Glasspoole -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive W/O Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or

Tyler Gomez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear x2

Ronald Hanson -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Marcus Harley -- District Court Bench Warrant

Erick Hernandez -- Serve Jail Time

Kaleb Howard -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jesse Jackson -- Serve Jail Time

Willie Jones -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Stalking: Misdemeanor

Randall Keeling -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Turn at Intersections: RT Turns, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Mercedes Kothe -- Fail to Appear

Aarron Lavering -- Hold for WSP

Zephania Martinez -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Lorraine Madison -- Trespassing

Jaelin Miller -- Interfere w/ Peace Officer, Fail to Comply

Gade Oldaker -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ian Petkosh -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Bradley Ries -- Fail to Comply

Travis Robertson -- Serve Jail Time

Carlos Salazar -- Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole

Patrick Schutz -- Serve Jail Time

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Draven Stanton Gamotis -- DUI/Serious Bodily Injury - 1st Offense

Bruce Sterling -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Tylor Stewart -- Fail to Comply

Kolby Stockman -- Burglary ;vehicle x2

Dennis Tyrrell -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense W/IN 1, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive W/O Interlock Device 1st Offense

Jennifer Wagner -- Hold for probation and Parole

Glenn Weir -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Interfere w/ Peace Officer

Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- District Court Bench Warrant

Emmarine Woody -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Take Contraband into Penal Facility

Daniel Wylie -- Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Brockley Yohn -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle