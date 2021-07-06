Creepy Wyoming Fotomat Still Occupied

According to what I found online: By 1988, all of the Chicago and Milwaukee-area Fotomat kiosks were closed. By 1990, the number of outlets in the U.S. and Canada dwindled to about 800, down from a peak of nearly 4,000. The switch from film to digital imaging was yet another development that devastated Fotomat and many other film-processing companies.

I also found that the last Fotomat in Wyoming closed in 1991.

Get our free mobile app

Behind Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Casper Wyoming is perhaps the last Fotomat booth in Wyoming. It had been boarded up. But someone took the boards off recently, and it looks like the last Fotomat employee in Wyoming might still be working there.

Come with me, let's have a closer look.

Last Wyoming Fotomat Employees Still On The Job Is he still waiting for someone to come pick up?