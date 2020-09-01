Natrona County Emergency Management Conducting Siren Tests

Natrona County officials plan to conduct a series of county-wide siren tests in mid-September. The sirens will be tested individually at various times Sept. 18.

The public is reminded not to contact emergency services, or call 911 when the sirens are going off. Several agencies will participate, according to a news release.

However, the public is encouraged to "participate" in the test by listening for the sounds of the siren.

"When you hear the sirens, practice assembling in a safe indoor place and seek further information," the agency said. "Emergency Management, and other partners, will post information regarding the beginning of the live test."

If there should be weather possible of producing tornadoes on the day of the test, it will be rescheduled.

As of Tuesday, the weather does not appear to be a concern.