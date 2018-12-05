Natrona County Man Gets 15-25 Years for Shooting Into Home

The man who fired into a home north of Casper earlier this year, killing a cat and nearly striking two people who were inside at the time, was sentenced to concurrent terms of imprisonment Wednesday morning in Natrona County District Court.

District Judge Daniel Forgey sentenced 43-year-old Lyle James Clark to 15-25 years on each of two counts of aggravated assault as a habitual criminal. He will serve those prison sentences at the same time.

Clark was arrested in April after firing several shots from a .22-caliber rifle into a home in the 3400 Block of North Plateau Street. Clark told a Natrona County Sheriff's Office investigator that he had been having a dispute with one of the people who lived at the home.

One bullet struck the family cat in the face, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The cat later had to be euthanized.

"If that cat had not been hit, that bullet would've gone into me," one of the victims, Teinja Womack, told Forgey during Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

Clark, during a change-of-plea hearing in August, told Forgey that he had an issue with Teinja Womack's husband, Clifford Womack. Teinja Womack said Wednesday that Clark had represented himself as her friend for over 20 years.

"It is my general feeling that he does not deserve the right to walk free ever again," Womack said. "I have no idea how to put into words what this has done to me emotionally."

Clark did not make a statement Wednesday. His defense attorney, Kerri Johnson, told Forgey that Clark had brought the issue between himself and Clifford Womack to the attention of law enforcement before the shooting.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Clark felt that the issue wasn't being resolved and took it upon his own to try and scare these folks," Johnson said. She said that she hopes Clark takes advantage of programs available to him inside the penitentiary.

Forgey ordered that Clark must also pay $920.32 in restitution.