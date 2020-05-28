Casper Municipal Court will get back to business Monday after an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, but measures will be implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

Judge Cally Lund made the announcement Thursday, specifying that the court will be subject to guidelines set by the Wyoming Supreme Court, Wyoming Department of Health, Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the City of Casper.

For example, everyone inside the facility will have to remain six feet apart at all times.

"The Court is strongly encouraging the use of face coverings while in the building, as well as hand sanitizing, hand washing, proper cough and sneeze etiquette, and restraint from touching the face," Lund said.

Only defendants, their attorneys and subpoenaed witnesses will be allowed into the courtroom -- an effort to ensure compliance with health measures -- and defendants appearing for court will have to check in on the first floor.

Floors will be marked to indicate appropriate spacing between people in line at the court window. No lines will be allowed down the hallway.

Gathering in the lobby shared by child support enforcement, youth diversion and the court will be limited.

In addition, the municipal court has arranged for accommodations. Hearings will be held digitally for anyone who:

Has tested positive for COVID-19 or been identified as a probable case;

Has been asked to self-quarantine by any physician, hospital or healthcare agency;

Is currently experiencing or exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain and/or a new loss of taste or smell.

Defendants who find themselves in any such circumstance should call the court at 307-235-8267 to discuss their situation.

The court window will be open to the general public for payments Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For high-risk individuals, the court window will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. No payments will be accepted after 3 p.m. in order to ensure the area can be properly sanitized.

Payments can be submitted to the court by mail, online at caspertix.com, by phone at 1-877-794-1215, or via the city parking tickets drop box at Casper City Hall. Payments made by any of these methods will need to include name, date of birth, charge, current mailing address and the citation number. Receipts will be issued to the address provided.