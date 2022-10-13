According to Tanya Southerland, director of public relations for the Natrona County School District, Natrona County High School went into a lockout at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The lockout at Natrona County High School ended at 10:43 a.m. and normal operations continued at the school, but it will still remain on heightened awareness.

The lockout was due to a report NCHS received of students with guns on campus and was a "precautionary safety measure."

According to Southerland, school resource officers and NCHS staff responded, with the students named in a report put in the "security of law enforcement and the NCHS administration."

According to the Casper Police Department, several students were interviewed by law enforcement.

There have been no guns found in relation to this incident.

Park Elementary and Dean Morgan Junior High were also put on a heightened awareness due to the situation at NCHS.

There was no known safety concern to Park Elementary or Dean Morgan Junior High, but there was an increased presence of law enforcement in the area.