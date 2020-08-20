New Movie Pays Tribute to Casper Artists, Premiere Benefits Them

In case you haven't been paying attention, the art scene in Casper has been thriving. But, the pandemic has caused many to struggle. A new movie paying tribute to these artists will have a special premiere in September and will benefit them.

The new movie is by video artist extraordinaire Anthony Stengel. It's called "Make Art Wyoming" and this is the trailer that was recently shared on Facebook.

"Make Art Wyoming" will premiere Saturday, September 12 at Art 321 followed by a discussion featuring local artists RUGIE, Connie Morgan, Betsy Bower, James Bardgett, and Pnut. The plan is for the evening to begin with a social hour at 6:30 and a cash bar provided by Urban Bottle. The documentary premiere will begin at 7:00 followed by the artist talk.

Proceeds from the Make Art Wyoming fundraiser will support ART 321’s new Project Recover Fund for Artists in Wyoming. This fund evolved from our Emergency Relief Fund which provided awards of $100 within the week of application to artists for food, utilities, rent, etc.

The suggested donation at the door is $15 to $25, but that's up to you. Anthony shared with me that they are partnering with Wyoming Humanities Council and the Wyoming Arts Alliance in premiering this mini-documentary and supporting individual artists across Wyoming through the Project Recovery Fund.

If you'd like more information, be sure to follow the Art 321 - Casper Artist's Guild Facebook page. That's a good way to not only keep track of this movie premiere, but also the hard work that our local artists provide.