New Netflix Television Series ‘Sweet Tooth’ Begins in Wyoming

There's a brand new comic book adaption that is now streaming on Netflix called "Sweet Tooth" and the first episode takes place in Wyoming, within Yellowstone National Park to be exact.

Sweet Tooth is a DC Comics property, with the rights for the television series being distributed by Warner Brothers. I will admit, that although I'd never read any issues, I did do some research on the franchise prior to its official Netflix release. While the first episode largely takes place in Yellowstone, without giving away any major spoilers, it appears the majority of the first season will take place in Colorado (although it is actually filmed in New Zealand).

Get our free mobile app

After reading the trailer's caption, I was shocked to find out the series is executively produced by one of the biggest names in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), which is DC Comics' biggest rival.

The caption states:

Based on the beloved DC Comic, and Executive Produced by Susan Downey & Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. All episodes of Sweet Tooth premiere June 4th, 2021, only on Netflix.

In all honesty, the comic book artwork came off as a little strange (to put it lightly), but after watching the entire first episode, which did start off a little too slow for my liking, I'm going to be around for the entire first season. I can now admit I'm intrigued. Having a major cast member being a Game of Thrones alumnus (Nonso Anozie), probably didn't hurt either.