A Fifth ‘Predator’ Movie Is In the Works

It’s hunting season once again.

Two years after Shane Black’s The Predator arrived in theaters, it looks like the fifth solo Predator film is moving forward. This would mark the first movie in the franchise since Fox was acquired by Disney and renamed 20th Century Studios.

According to Deadline, the studio has picked 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg to direct the project, from a script by Jack Ryan and Treadstone’s Patrick Aison. At present, they don’t have many details on the plot:

They are keeping the plot line under wraps for the moment, but I’m told it won’t swing back to the developments in the most recent film. Fox made its last entry in the 2018 thriller The Predator.

Mostly ignoring what happened in the last movie would not be unusual for Predator; each movie in the franchise has focused on a new setting and a new cast. Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the 1987 original, which was set in the jungles of Central America. In Predator 2, a new Predator hunted Danny Glover in a dystopian Los Angeles of the year 1997. The franchise returned (after two Alien Vs. Predator crossover movies) in 2010 with Predators, produced by Robert Rodriguez. That time the Predators hunted humans (including Adrien Brody) on an alien world. Finally, there was The Predator in 2018 from Shane Black, which returned to Earth and saw a group of mentally-scarred military vets squaring off with multiple version of the creatures.

Even after all those movies, there’s still not very much known about these Predator aliens, beyond their love of warm weather and hunting humans for sport. So there’s a lot of places a new film could go.