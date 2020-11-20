Natrona County Arrest Log (11/18/20 – 11/20/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Julian Alpizar-Lopez -- immigration hold.

James Baker -- county warrant/hold for other agency (x2).

Garrett Cestnik -- fail to comply.

Troy Cooper -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Aaron Harmon -- hold for probation and parole.

Casey Jackson -- burglary, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, criminal intent, fraud/credit card.

Erin Kampa -- fail to appear.

James Luce -- burglary.

Preston Monsour -- serve jail time.

Eric Potter -- driving while under the influence.

