New Supercomputer Coming to Wyoming Might Save the World

A new report states that a supercomputer is coming to Wyoming and it just might save the world.

The NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center made the announcement about a massive new computer being built by HP that could advance science as we know it. According to their press release, it's set to be delivered to Cheyenne this year and operational in 2022. Here's a snippet of what this thing will entail from Anke Kamrath, director of NCAR’s Computational and Information Systems Laboratory:

The resulting research will lead to new insights into potential threats ranging from severe weather and solar storms to climate change, helping to advance the knowledge needed for improved predictions that will strengthen society’s resilience to potential disasters.

I thought it was a big deal when I invested nearly $1,000 in a new laptop. The price tag for this new supercomputer is estimated to be between $35,000,000 and $40,000,000. I wonder if this CPU would be powerful enough to play PS5 or Xbox games? Asking for a friend.

NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center estimates this new supercomputer will be 3 to 4 times more powerful than the current system. It will run models that can provide valuable information about earth changes, weather, etc.

It's also claimed that it could help in understanding wildfires, renewable energy and solar storms. Like I said, it could save the world and it will be located here in Wyoming which is pretty impressive.