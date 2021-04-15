New Video Shows Grizzly 399 and Her Cubs Out of Hibernation Now

One of the most famous bears in Wyoming is awake and out of hibernation with her cubs. New video shows Grizzly 399 and the young ones are already awake and out doing bear things.

If you're somehow not familiar with this famous bear, there's a lot to say about Grizzly 399. We recently shared details about why this bear is a legend and how the paparazzi that follow her have created a problem. She and her cubs were active until almost the new year making this hibernation a relatively short one.

One Jackson resident was warned to stop feeding Grizzly 399 and her cubs after a photo surfaced of the bears feeding in her yard.

Get our free mobile app

Caroline McIntyre shared this video to the Wyoming Wildlife Advocates Facebook page earlier today. It's another example of why Grizzly 399 is called the Queen of the Tetons.

It's nice to see Grizzly 399 and her cubs back in their element with no photographers getting too close as they did many times last summer.

If Wikipedia's birth date is accurate, Grizzly 399 is nearly 25 years old. It's not often a bear reaches that senior age in the wild. Here's hoping there are many more wake ups from winter to share for years to come for her and her cub family.

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics