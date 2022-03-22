Wyoming Yellowstone Bears Wake Looking for Fat, Yummy Tourists

Think about it; the bears have been sleeping all winter, losing weight.

The humans on the other hand have been awake all winter, stuck inside, eating and getting fatter.

It's like nature intended the two to meet this time of year.

The only problem is, the park is not full of tourists yet, and some of the bears like to wake up a bit early.

Sometimes it pays to hit the snooze alarm.

The first few bears of the season are waking from their sleep in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park.

Two things we all do after sleeping for a long time: TOILET & EAT!

Well, we know that bears actually do &$#@ in the woods, so they have that problem solved easily.

Now, what to eat?

It's spring. Nothing is really blooming yet and the tourists are not here until much later, so they will have to wait on that tasty treat.

Park trash cans and dumpsters are empty.

Adult male grizzlies are usually the first to come out of hibernation around this time of year.

The ladies like to sleep late. You know, beauty sleep. That's why they look so good. We will see them around April or early May.

Usually, the first and best source of food is what little is in bloom.

But there are also the animals that were awake all winter and had to struggle through it all. They are often weak and slower moving. This is easy pickings for the bears.

What the bears really want is an overweight, stupid tourist, standing around holding a cup of coffee.

Just picture that scenario for a moment.

What could be more perfect for a hungry bear when he first wakes up from a long sleep than to come across - a giant, FAT human muffin holding a cup of coffee?

Why can't they open Yellowstone to the tourists a month or so early?

Well in this case the early bears are not the ones who get the worms, so to speak.

I'll have to come right out and say that it is the smarter lady bears who know to stay in bed and sleep until the official beginning of tourist season.

