Watch Grizzly 399 & Cubs Stop Traffic on Highway 22

Wyoming may be the least populated state in the entire United States of America, but that doesn't mean we don't have our own share of traffic jams. The main difference is ours usually involve wildlife vice other motor vehicles.

Last week (September 7th, 2021), the famous Grizzly 399 and her four cubs were making their way through Jackson and stopped traffic on Highway 22.

If you've been following the grizzly bear family since they first awoke from hibernation, you can see how much the cubs have grown over the last few months. At this point, the cubs are getting pretty close to the same size and weight as their mother.

While no one was harmed in this video, you can still notice a few "not smart" individuals leaving their vehicles to take picture and video of the bears. Grizzly 399 is quite used to both seeing and being around humans, but tourists should still know not to press their luck. At this point, she has not killed a human, despite at least two known close encounters.

Get our free mobile app

The short footage was shared to YouTube by the official Jackson Hole News&Guide channel along with a caption that read:

The famed Grizzly 399 and her four cubs caused morning commuter traffic to grind to a halt as they crossed Highway 22 near the entrance to Skyline Ranch. The family of five eventually disappeared into the brush, cruised through the subdivision and made their way south toward Indian Springs.

Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home Wyoming is home to well over 100 mammal species.