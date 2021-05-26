Wyoming Family Surprised to Learn Their Yard Being Mowed by Bears

This was unexpected even by Wyoming standards. A family just shared video of a family of bears who were mowing their yard...more or less.

According to the video description, this happened near Moran, Wyoming. It's true that bears will eat almost anything and that includes grass. No, the bears were not really on riding lawn mowers (although that would be epic), but the result is the same. Hungry bears + lots of grass available = a family who won't need to mow any time soon.

Here's how the family described what they witnessed:

When you live in a national park you expect to see wildlife, but seeing this family of grizzlies from our bedroom window was pretty special.

Get our free mobile app

I was trying to determine if this might be world famous Grizzly 399 and her cubs. The Moran area is where you're likely to find her any given day, so it's definitely a possibility. It wasn't that long ago when this famous bear and her young ones were spotted getting friendly with motorists. We also shared the moment when a young grizzly cub decided to relocate a traffic cone. In case you can't tell, it's rarely dull around here.

NEXT UP: 10 Absolute WORST Tourist Incidents at Yellowstone National Park