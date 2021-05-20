WATCH: One of Grizzly 399’s Cubs Gets Real ‘Friendly’ With Motorist

Grizzly 399 and her cubs are quickly becoming the most famous bears in the country. They have definitely taken the Grand Tetons by storm since awakening from hibernation. Every few days there seems to be new video footage of the bears and even the mama bear is the most famous, most of the videos have featured the cubs doing cute little things.

The latest video is no different. This footage was taken by YouTube account owner, Mark Crabtree, and unlike a lot of recent videos of the bear family, this one is in hi-def (high definition). According to the video's caption, this took place in the Grand Teton National Park, near the Jackson Lake Lodge.

What makes this short video unique is how close one of the cubs came to the vehicle window of Mark while he was filming. The cub (which can tell are getting larger in the weeks since awakening from hibernation), stopped and stood up on its hind legs. According to www.bearsmart.com, this is a sign of curiosity, not aggression. It allows them to get more information from their senses of smell, sight and hearing.

So far, everyone has been enjoying Grizzly 399 and family from a safe distance, which is definitely a good thing. Although this brave, not-so-little cub, was definitely curious as to what the human was doing with his window down, the gentlemen was smart enough to stay in his vehicle to get the footage. Kudos to you, sir!