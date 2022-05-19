Look Inside a $3,100 a Night Jackson, Wyoming Log Cabin in Tetons

If I ever become wildly wealthy, this is where you will find me. It's a super-luxurious group of log cabins in the Tetons near Jackson, Wyoming that only cost a measly $3,100 a night. Pocket change, really.

This is the Abode at 7 Cabins which oddly only features 5 individual cabins. It's an exotic Airbnb and just might be the most expensive in all of Wyoming at $3,108 per night. I left off the extra $8 initially hoping they'd cut me a deal. Guess not. Fortunately, looking at the pics is free. Here are a few favorites.

See Inside a $3,100 a Night Jackson, Wyoming Log Cabin in Tetons

Here's a little bit of how the host describes this incredible property from the Airbnb listing:

The 7 Cabins property rests amongst a spectacular natural setting and features a compound of 5 individual cabins, wrapped around a central lawn, with a small reflective pond (that can be stocked with trout for an additional fee). Two spring-fed mountain streams, North Twin Creek and South Twin Creek flow through the property and provide water to nourish the onsite Aspen groves. Each cabin is unique and has its own living space and kitchenette. The main cabin is a wonderful place to gather for the main feasts. Enjoy unimpeded views across the National Elk Refuge, to the majestic Teton Mountain Range, centering on the iconic Grand Teton itself as you dine on the expansive patio.

You likely won't find an Airbnb in the world with a better view than this one 15 minutes north of Jackson, Wyoming. The full listing has even more pics, details and availability. Now to check the couch cushions for extra change...

