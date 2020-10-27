There will be no trick or treating at Casper city buildings this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager Carter Napier said city staff are disappointed

"Welcoming trick or treaters is always an enjoyable time," he said in a news release. "(H)owever, we must continue to take precautions to prevent hte spread of COVID-19."

"We mustn't let our guard down now, even as the holidays approach so that our citizens will continue to have water, sewer and garbage services," he added.

City Hall, the Hall of Justice, Casper Recreation Center and fire stations will not distribute Halloween candy this year, according to the release.

Casper city facilities remain open with COVID-19 precautions in place.

However, Casper citizens still have the option to take their children to The Science Zone's 2020 Trick or Treat Trail at the Casper Events Center on Saturday, October 31st from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Read more about the event here.