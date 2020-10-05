It's safe to say, we're all about tired of the COVID-19 pandemic severely altering plans for the bulk of the entire 2020 year. But now that Halloween is right around the corner and "The 'Rona" is still going strong, how will this effect your festivities?

Late last week, Wyoming health officials offered up some very helpful guidelines for fall events. While the majority of indoor events, like crowded costume parties and haunted houses, are highly frowned upon, trick-or-treating seems to be okay... as long as adequate safety precautions are taken.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For Casper, the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail is being held at the Casper Events Center this year, which is another safe alternative. The free event will take place on Saturday, October 31st from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The question still remains: