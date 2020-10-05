What is a Cowboy without a horse?

Some would say...not a real Cowboy.

But, Bobby Peters has a different opinion.

Peters Ranch is located in South Western Alberta and is a working beef ranch.

On their YouTube Channel, they show what ranching is REALLY like, from feeding cattle to branding, and taking care of individual animals, they share it all.

On their Instagram, I came across this video of Bobby riding a cow...instead of a horse.

I have to be honest, I was legit impressed with his skills.



I wish I could have seen the process that went behind saddling the cow.

At first, things go fairly well, with the Cow heading down the road at a pretty solid pace.

Then it gets dicey, and the Cow tries to attack another Cowboy on his horse.

The Cows seem to stop for a quick bite or grass and then decided she's had enough of this game and easily bends down and flips Bobby Peters off.

I don't know who should get the most respect in this video, the cow or the Cowboy?

After all, that cow seems to do pretty well as a saddle horse, and the cowboy certainly deserves some respect for giving it a try.

What do you think?

If you'd like to see more of the Peters Ranch here's a recent video from their last branding.