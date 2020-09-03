This Cow vs. Deer Video Is Hilariously “Punny”

I admit I already had a soft spot in my heart for my fellow midwesterner Charlie Berens' videos, but when I came across this one "Cow vs. Deer" I couldn't stop laughing.

What it is about the thick midwestern accent that makes everything just that much better?

In this short video, a Cow and Deer meet up in a field and exchange verbal blows so quickly that you'll barely have time to catch your breath from the last one before you're hit with another zinger.

Frankly, it's hard to pick my favorite lines from this, but I'm going to try...

Cow: Oh Deer.

Deer: Holy Cow you startled me!

Deer: Eyes up here.

Cow: Sorry I was admiring your rack.

Deer: What are you doing you can't eat jerky, are you a cannibal?

Cow: You know I stress eat. It's not beef jerky it's venison...

I could go on and on but since the video is only a bit longer than 3 minutes you can really just watch it yourself.

And don't worry, there is no shame if you're like me and you keep watching it over and over lol.

After all, I think we could all use a little bit of laughter right now.

And Charlie if somehow you see this, we'd love it if you'd give us a shout out with the My Country Mobile App.

Maybe "Prairie Wife is my favorite DJ at My Country 95.5" or something like that ;)