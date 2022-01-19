We've heard of Sleepytime Tea, but we had never heard of "Sleepy Chicken" before — until now, thanks to this questionable new TikTok trend.

While TikTok can be very educational, "Sleepy Chicken," or "NyQuil Chicken," is one life hack you should skip, unless you possibly want food poisoning.

Seriously! Word to the wise: Do not try this at home.

TikTok's 'NyQuil Chicken' Is a Recipe for Disaster

Some TikTokers claim to have found a "remedy" to beat cold and flu symptoms this season — and it's going viral.

Essentially, these TikTok users cook raw chicken breasts in a NyQuil base, which they claim can ward off cold and flu symptoms. The result? NyQuil Chicken/Sleepy Chicken.

No part of this sounds appetizing, and it doesn't look tasty, either. Take a peek:

This video is enough to churn stomachs, yet somehow the "NyQuil Chicken" trend has found itself thriving in TikTok's algorithm.

Is "Sleepy Chicken" Safe to Eat?

If common sense doesn't tell you not to eat this, here's what a doctor has to say:

According to Aaron Hartman, a physician and assistant clinical professor of family medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University who spoke to Mic about the viral trend, "By cooking a medicine with multiple drugs in it on a stove top, you’ve aerosolized it and are most likely inhaling it. Inhaled, these medicines also enter your bloodstream really quickly and are not going past your liver for detoxification."

Hartman adds "the effects can be quite bad depending on how much you inhale."

If that doesn't sound disastrous enough, Hartman warns of yet another risk to consuming "Sleepy Chicken."

"When you cook cough medicine like NyQuil, you boil off the water and alcohol in it,leaving the chicken saturated with a super concentrated amount of drugs in the meat. If you ate one of those cutlets completely cooked, it’d be as if you're actually consuming a quarter to half a bottle of NyQuil."

Yeah, let's leave this one to the professionals and only take the recommended NyQuil dose.

In the meantime, have a chuckle at this one YouTuber's reaction to TikTok's icky recipe of the week: