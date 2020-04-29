Oh Look, Here’s Video of a Rare White Moose

Thanks to the fact that I live in Wyoming, I've seen plenty of moose in my time. But, I've never seen a white one until now.

NTD Television just dropped this video on Facebook of a white moose.

This inspired a very interesting Google session where I did some digging to figure out how rare it is to see a white moose. Based on what I found, it appears this rare animal made an appearance in Sweden back in 2017.

National Geographic shared details on what may have caused this moose to look like a ghost. They quote scientists that believe it's a genetic mutation. It gets even better. There's reason to believe this mutation is gonna become more common which means we could be overrun with white moose in Wyoming someday.

Yes, because 2020 hasn't been weird enough already.