Watch Bears Enjoy the Yellowstone ‘Bear Bathtub’ on a Trail Cam

There's a special pool in Yellowstone National Park that is known as the "bear bathtub". Thanks to a trail cam video, you can watch bears living their best life.

You can thank National Geographic for these special bear moments. It's a regular location where bears can regularly find water and a good bath if they want it.

I saw this video shared a few days ago on YouTube, but I think it's something that National Geographic has done for years. I saw Earth Touch News Network share this as far back as 2016. That being said, it's worth a share again as we don't often see these Yellowstone predators in such a playful mood. Yes, you will definitely get a Jungle Book vibe out of this one.