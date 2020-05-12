We Wish We Were as Happy as This Bear Playing in a Tub
There's happy and there's "bear in a cool tub" level of happy. A new video share proves this point to a T.
ABC News dropped this special bear moment on Twitter from the Oregon Zoo. Man, he is quite literally chilling.
That reminded me of a video that National Geographic shared of the famous "bear bathtub" swimming hole in Yellowstone a few years ago.
Even when Yellowstone was open for summer tourists, this watering hole would be frequented by bears often. I have to wonder now how much a party the bears must be having without so many people around.
Since most of the bear moments we share with you unfortunately end up with a bear interacting with humans, it's quite refreshing (literally) to have a bear completely living his best life.
