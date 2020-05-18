Online Shopping Has Been Proven To Relieve Stress For Wyomingites

With recent recommendations to stay home as much as possible, many of us are using online shopping to meet our basic needs.

From ordering groceries for pick up to using Amazon.com and other popular online stores for everything else, and even ordering food for dinner...more and more people are relying on online shopping than ever before.

According to this article from StudyFinds.org " In January 2020, the average U.S. citizen was spending $155.03 per month on impulse shopping. By the end of April, though, that average had increased by 18% to $182.98."

Depending on how fierce your online shopping habit is those numbers may help you feel stressed out, or not ;) The article went on to say;

Almost three in four (72%) respondents said that their coronavirus impulse buys have helped them feel better. Many (65%) even indicated that the right purchase can turn a bad day into a success.

I can agree with both of those statistics.

After all, it's just so fun to find just the right item for yourself, and then the thrill when it arrives, it's the best.

Each week I've been picking a different Wyoming small business to purchase an item from.

As a way to try and survive the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, many of Wyoming's small business owners have created new online shopping experiences for their clients.

One week I bought some fun cards to send to friends, another week it was a new pillow for my couch.

Not only did I get the thrill from shopping, but it felt amazing to know that each week I was helping out our local economy.

The survey from StudyFinds.org also showed that "71% [of people surveyed] are planning to continue their online shopping habits long after the pandemic and lockdown restrictions have passed."

I have to admit, that while I am very excited that I can begin shopping our local boutiques again, it has been really nice that so many of them have created new/better online shopping experiences for their customers.

And chances are, I'll be continuing to take advantage of this long after this pandemic is over.