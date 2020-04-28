Oprah Is Saving Graduation for the Class of 2020

This might be the largest commencement ceremony we've ever seen.

My heart breaks for our seniors this year. After giving a speech at my high school graduation and walking the stage of my college graduation, I know that those days are filled with such pride and are meant to be cherished. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, physical graduation ceremonies are just not in the cards this year.

But virtual ceremonies are.

On May 15, Facebook will be hosting a live commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. Easter Time and will stream on both Facebook and Instagram. High schools and colleges will be acknowledged by name in each state, with photos, videos and messages shared by principles and deans.

Oh, and Oprah will be there.

Oprah will be giving the keynote speech to graduates while other stars like Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and Awkwafina will be popping in to offer up their pieces of advice. To round out the celebrity status of the broadcast, Miley Cyrus will be performing her song "The Climb." This event may not come with the cap and gown or the thrill of hearing your name be announced, but it's a great way to feel like your time in school is being celebrated despite this pandemic.

And it will still be a memorable day... I mean, how many people can say Oprah spoke at their graduation?