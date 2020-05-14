Casper College to Hold Virtual Commencement at 3 p.m. Friday

COVID-19 circumstances dashed the physical pomp, but Casper College's 74th commencement still will happen on Friday -- virtually.

“With social distancing, limitations on group size, and facility closures in place, Casper College rallied its people and resources to make sure that this year’s graduating class could participate in their graduation ceremony,” college spokesman Christopher Lorenzen said in a prepared statement.

On March 31, Lorenzen announced the college was canceling the physical graduation, and would conduct a virtual graduation instead.

The college will conduct the virtual 75-minute ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday on its Facebook page and its YouTube page.

This year’s speaker will be graduating student Morryah McCurdy, who was named 2019-2020 student of the year by the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees.

Gov. Mark Gordon and Casper College President Darren Divine will give messages, too.

College registrar Linda Nichols said the historic event will feature photos of many of the participating graduates along with their own messages to their loved ones and others who have helped them be successful in their educational journey.

Graduates will receive their diploma, diploma cover, and a copy of the graduation program in the mail after the commencement.

A total of 669 students graduated during the 2019-2020 academic year, earning a total of 644 degrees and 169 certificates, Nichols said. Graduates come from 28 states other than Wyoming and eight foreign countries. All 23 Wyoming counties are also represented.

