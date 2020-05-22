Casper-Natrona County Health Dept. Issues Graduation Guidlines

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has issued guidelines for community members to safely celebrate area graduations during the pandemic including social distancing and limiting large gatherings.

"Graduation marks a milestone, a big achievement. It is a milestone for not just graduates, but also for parents, families, and friends," the health department said in a news release. "The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Natrona County School District want you to be able to celebrate this monumental occasion with friends and family. "

Those guidelines include:

Limiting gatherings to small groups of 25 or fewer, per state public health orders.

Staying home if you're sick, or encourage guests who may be ill or exposed to COVID-19 to stay home.

Promoting handwashing and providing guests with hand sanitizer.

Maintaining social distancing with the caveat that even if people are close friends or family, if you don't live in the same household, you may risk getting sick or getting them sick.

Using disposable plates and silverware to minimize the risk of transmission.

Diligent use of household cleaning products to disinfect commonly used surfaces like door handles and counters.

Asking guests to wear face coverings.

The health department also reminds the public that alcohol, firearms and other prohibited items are not allowed at the Casper Events Center or on school grounds.

"Following the provided guidance will help minimize the potential risk of exposure to friends and family while you celebrate the graduating class of 2020," the release says. "None of these measures are as effective alone as they are when combined together."