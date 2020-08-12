Governor Mark Gordon recently put out a further iteration of public health orders within the state.

There has been an update made to Health Order No. 2, which now allows outdoor gatherings of a maximum of 50% capacity, with no more than 1000 people, as long as social distancing is practiced and sanitization measures in place.

There is an extension of the public health order that applied to restaurants, bars, gyms, and performance spaces, and it will remain in place until August 31.

Faith-based gatherings will continue to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged.

Regarding wearing masks within schools, there are several exceptions are made for students where a mask may be detrimental for their learning experience or need to communicate. Those exceptions can be seen here.