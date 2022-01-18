Pacific Volcano Sends Shockwave Through Wyoming

On his daily podcast, regional meteorologist Don Day, of Day Weather, took some time to talk about a shockwave that passed through Wyoming, though you probably did not notice it.

Last Saturday, January 15th, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano near Tonga erupted. Don't you just love the name of that thing?

This may have been the largest volcanic eruption in 30 years, according to volcanologists.

The shockwave, which you can see in the above photo, went around the entire planet. it was heard loud and clear up to 500 miles away.

This video will show you what the eruption looked like at sea level.

In his podcast video, which you can watch below, Don Day takes the time to explain how that wave passed through Wyoming and how it was registered on atmospheric instruments.

The mountains did dampen the wave in Wyoming and Colorado, but it still passed through you.

You may not have felt or heard it, but it was detected.

Woman with hand on ear listening for quiet sound or paying attention natasaadzic loading...

What we have to find out next is if this eruption will have any effect on global weather.

A lot of ash was pushed high up into the stratosphere.

Enough as up there for a long enough period of time will have meteorologists like Don Day scrambling to rethink their weather forecasts.

Don Day goes on to explain that the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991, had blown 20 million metric tons of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere. That actually caused global temperatures to drop 0.5 degrees for the next two years.

Below is a video of the eruption as seen from space.

Scroll 5 minutes and 8 seconds into Don Day's video to watch his explanation of this eruption and what it might mean for global weather, maybe.

Hot Air Balloon Threads Wind River Canyon Wyoming