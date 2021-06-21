When a rodeo rider gets bucked off the last place he wants to be is caught under hoof. That is exactly what happened to this rider at the 2021 Rodeo in Chugwater, Wyoming, which takes place right after the world-famous Chugwater Chili Cookoff.

This horse was bucking high and arching his back. That sent the rider up off the saddle. But because his hand was still attached he was then pulled down sideways as the hose returned to Earth. He then slipped under, and that is when it got ugly.

You can see how it played out, photo by photo, in the gallery below:

Painful To Watch, Chugwater Rodeo Rider Caught Under Hoof Harding ridding at the 2021 Chugwater Chili Cookoff in Chugwater Wyoming

