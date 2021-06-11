Wyoming’s Chugwater Chili Cook-Off is Back on June 19th

About 45 miles north of Cheyenne, it will be well worth the drive to check out one of the spiciest events of the year (pun intended). In the city of Chugwater, the Chugwater Chili Cook-Off is back this year next Saturday, June 19th.

The event had to be canceled last year because, you know, 2020. But it is back in full force this year and it is anticipated that thousands will be flocking to this year's festival from not only Wyoming but surrounding states as well. Chugwater has hosted the event for 35 years previously.

Visitors and chili connoisseurs alike can taste chili, compete against others to see if their chili has what it takes to rank up there with the best, and also enjoy some live music.

Get our free mobile app

The entire family is invited out this year as there will be lots of festivities for all ages.

The event is recognized by the Chili Appreciation Society and whether you want to celebrate it, taste it, or cook it, you're welcome. There's also a People's Choice Award at stake.

The Chugwater 5K is also happening for the first time. Chugwater School will be the host and the starting point for the race. Registration for the race is $35 and those interested can sign up here. The race will begin at 8 a.m. and all proceeds from the race go directly back to Chugwater School.

A car show with trophies.

Plenty of games and crafts as well as their newly updated playground for the kids.

Lots of food and product vendors on hand for plenty of shopping to do.

There is also a beer tent for the adults!

Cowboys and cowgirls from around the area can compete at the Ranch Rodeo. Scheduled events as part of the rodeo include calf branding, wild cow milking, steer doctoring, and trailer loading.

Aside from the 5K race, all the other festivities will kick off at approximately 9 a.m. at Staats Park in Chugwater. The rodeo will end roughly around 8 p.m. and visitors are encouraged to stick around in town for some dancing at the Stampede Saloon.

You can purchase tickets for just $15 per person, which gives you access to all events mentioned (aside from the Chugwater 5K). Any children attending that are 12 and under receive free admission. The event is also cash only and all parking is free. Tickets can be purchased at the event, or before at the link provided here.

Whatever happens, when you carry your chili into the event, please don't pull a Kevin from 'The Office'. See you in Chugwater next Saturday!