Prairie Wife’s Quick And Easy Three Bean Crockpot Chili

As a busy mom with 5 kids I admit that I cannot live without my Crockpot.

Especially as we get towards the end of Football and Volleyball season and the weather is cold, and I'm over trying to figure out what to make for dinner.

I usually serve my chili with homemade cinnamon rolls or cornbread.

Throw this chili in your crockpot before you head to work in the morning, or let it simmer in a pot on the stove for 30 minutes.

Feel free to add an extra kick by switching the mild Rotel tomatoes for spicy, or adding some jalapenos.

We like to top ours with shredded cheese and raw onions, and sometimes a little sour cream.

Let me know how you change this recipe and make it your own.

THREE BEAN CROCKPOT CHILI

Total prep time-15min

Cook time-30min-8hr

Serves 8-10



1 can Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 14.5oz can diced tomatoes

2 15oz cans of tomato sauce

1 can of black beans

1 can kidney beans

1 can of pinto beans

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1. Tear the ground meat into small pieces and put it in the bottom of the crockpot.

2. Drain all 3 cans of beans, and empty them into your crockpot.

3. Put all the other ingredients (do not drain) into your crockpot (I usually add 1 can of water at this point).and add 1 1/2 cups of water.

4. Close the lid and set the timer on your crockpot for 4-8 hours.

NOTE: If you are cooking your chili in a pot on the stove cook the meat, onions, and garlic, and then combine the rest of the ingredients. Bring all the combined ingredients to a boil, and then let them simmer for 30min-2hours stirring occasionally.

