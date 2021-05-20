WATCH: Something Big Is Happening In Chugwater Wyoming

Chugwater, Wyoming. Home of some great Wyoming history and current home of Chugwater Chili and the Chugwater Chili Cookoff.

Meet Jill Winger - The Homestead Mentor as she calls herself on her YouTube channel. She has 164 thousand subscribers.

Jill had a crazy idea, as you will see in the video below, to buy an old soda fountain restaurant in one of Wyoming's smallest towns and renovate it.

From her YouTube page she writes: "as young newlyweds, my husband Christian and I craved something more than the typical American existence. So we bought a tumbledown old farmhouse and subsequently stumbled upon the modern homesteading lifestyle."

Something about the Chugwater Soda Fountain captured her imagination, as did the tiny town of Chugwater Wyoming. "I just couldn't stop thinking about it," she said. "So she bought the old place."

She admits that she has no idea what she is doing. She has never owned a place in food service before. But there is a passion, and a dream, so she and her husband are jumping in headfirst.

The bar and soda fountain was built back in England and somehow made its way to Wyoming, where it was installed in what was, at the time, Chugwater's drug store. The floors are a mess and don't get me started on some of the cracks I've seen in the old building.

Let the renovations begin. But not just of the old soda fountain but of the house they purchased in Chugwater as well. Strange side note, they found out that the people who used to own the house they now live in used to own the soda fountain too. He was the town pharmacist

My favorite line in the video that you can watch below is, "I feel like the town needs somebody to believe in it a little bit."