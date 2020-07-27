Pandemic-Induced Aches + Pains on the Rise — You Feeling It?

I was shocked to see one cause is something I do every single day.

Pandemic? More like PAIN-demic. This year has been painful in so many ways, including physically. And here's the thing, you don't have to be sick to feel the pain.

A recent survey from Dr. Scholl's has found that 25 perfect of Americans are suffering more aches and pains during this time.

The number one cause is due to the lack of physical activity. 50 percent of respondents say that they are less active this year than they have been in the past, while 42 percent say that walking around the house barefoot has caused more discomfort. I was shocked to read that because I never have shoes on at the house and it was all barefoot, all the time while working from home.

Speaking of working from home, others are suffering pain due to poor posture. Many people used their couch and coffee table as an office setup once they began working remotely. This didn't help them sit up straight for hours at a time. 36 percent of those surveyed admit to poor posture.

Our bodies need us to take care of them. They say that a body in motion stays in motion, not to mention that physical activity is so good for your overall health. Maybe you can sneak in a walk at lunch time or get up a little earlier to get that heart rate up.

I wish I could offer advice on how to have better posture while sitting, but I'm guilty of hunching over and sitting with my legs tangled up on the chair. If you have any advice on how to sit up straight more often, I'm all ears? I'm on the brink of having my mom record herself saying "Sit up, Jessica" and just having that play every 20 minutes on my phone.

Take care of yourselves, people!