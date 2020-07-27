3 Colorado In-N-Out Locations Will Open in 2020

How long will Coloradans have to wait for an In-N-Out burger? According to 9 News, only a few short months. Three In-N-Out locations are on track to open in 2020.

In-N-Out

The Aurora, Colorado Springs, and Lone Tree locations are expected to open late this year. In-N-Out is forecasting the Lone Tree location to be so busy that the drive-thru will be able to handle 26 vehicles at a time and indoor-outdoor seating will accommodate up to 90 guests.

Source: 9News