Watch a Hiker’s Close Encounter with a Grizzly Chasing Goats

When you're in the back country of the American west, sometimes you get to see nature enact the food chain right in front of you. That just happened as a hiker had a close encounter with a grizzly that was chasing mountain goats.

NBC Montana just shared this harrowing video captured by Regina Louisa as she was hiking through Glacier National Park. She noticed two mountain goats who were fleeing something. It didn't take long to figure out what it was.

What Eats is an entertaining wildlife website that shares fun facts about what eats what. When it comes to mountain goats, you'll notice that they mention grizzlies are known to attack them although it's not common to actually see it happen.

Wolves and cougars are the two main predators of mountain goats. Grizzly bears also occasionally attack them.

It's not exactly breaking news that a grizzly will eat pretty much anything it can catch. This hiker was very fortunate that the grizzly didn't make the sudden decision that a human would be easier to deal with than a mountain goat. It could have gone seriously wrong really quick.