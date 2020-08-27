Hiker Horrified to Learn He’s Being Stalked By a Mountain Lion

How would you react if you were out for a relaxing hike then realize that you're being stalked by a mountain lion. For one hiker, this was a very real and intense situation.

This video has gone viral again although it really isn't brand new. It's a hiker in Glacier National Park who had the shocking realization that a mountain lion was sizing him up. NOTE: some NSFW language when this guy saw the cat.

What do you do if you encounter a mountain lion in the wild? The Mountain Lion Foundation gives some key pieces of advice. They say to act large and make distinct sounds that the mountain lion will not mistake as prey. You also want to slowly create distance between you and the animal if possible. This hiker was carrying bear spray which it appears he was ready to deploy. Montana Fish and Wildlife says that bear spray may help deter a mountain lion. "May" is a scary word in this situation.

How dangerous are mountain lions to humans? The Mountain Lion Foundation claims you're more likely to drown in your bathtub. That may be true, but my bathtub doesn't have big fangs and large claws.