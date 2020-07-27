Walmart Bans Couple Wearing Nazi Face Masks (VIDEO)

Let's face it, these two people were going to get banned for something sooner or later, if they haven't been already.

A couple who wore Nazi flag face coverings to a Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota have been told not to return."

The video shows the couple walking through a checkout lane on Saturday with what looks like a homemade Nazi swastika sown on the top of a red background. A few costumers, shocked by the display, demanded the couple take them off.

The woman seen wearing the mask answered back by saying she was not a Nazi. She said she was wearing it to protest socialism in America (there must be a better way to make that point).

Walmart has a new policy that all consumers must wear masks. But they are sure to ban what are seen as offensive masks.

Minn Fox 9 spoke to a Walmart Spokesperson: "What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable. We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business. We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store."

Police issued the couple trespass notices. But they were not arrested. Oh no, their punishment was far worse than that. They are banned from visiting any Walmart facility for at least a year.